IG Islamabad orders subordinates to control surge in crime in capital

Islamabad-Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Monday directed the force to improve performance to control crime in the capital.

The Islamabad police chief presided over a meeting here to review two-month performance of the officers. He reprimanded the officers for showing poor performance. Akbar Nasir Khan asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

Registration of First Information Reports should be ensured on priority, whereas, action should be intensified against unregistered vehicles.

The scope of search operations and snap checking should be enhanced throughout the district to identify the crime pockets, said IGP.

DIG Operations, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting.

IGP Islamabad further said that establishment of new police stations will help further improvement of the efficiency of police stations. He also reviewed the impact of the centralisation of the Eagle Squad.

The IGP said all officers should adopt effective strategies against serious crimes in their respective areas and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated, especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested.

“Negligence in duties will not be tolerated,” the IGP warned.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 10 criminals and recovered snatched mobile phone and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

He said that Islamabad police had started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Kashif Mushtaq and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Ejaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Fakhar Zaib and Ehsan Ali and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Koral police team arrested two accused namely Abdul Samad and Muhammad Rawal Abbasi and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol police team apprehended an accused namely Muhammad Imran and recovered snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders Aabpara, Kohsar and Secretariat police teams apprehended three proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

