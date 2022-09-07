IHC declares contempt plea against Fawad as inadmissible
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for his anti-judiciary statements. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the petition moved by a lawyer Salimullah Khan seeking contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader. During the hearing, the petitioner presented the transcript of Fawad Chaudhry’s speeches and adopted the stance that the PTI leader had given malicious statements against the judiciary. The petitioner said that Chaudhry also asserted that it is not possible to punish Imran Khan for contempt of court because he is a popular leader. After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the case being referred by the lawyer is similar to which is already pending before the larger bench. Then, the court dismissed the petition declaring it as inadmissible.