SHAHID RAO

IHC declares contempt plea against Fawad as inadmissible

ISLAMABAD    –    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court peti­tion filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for his anti-judiciary statements. A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the pe­tition moved by a lawyer Sa­limullah Khan seeking con­tempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader. Dur­ing the hearing, the petition­er presented the transcript of Fawad Chaudhry’s speeches and adopted the stance that the PTI leader had given ma­licious statements against the judiciary. The petitioner said that Chaudhry also as­serted that it is not possible to punish Imran Khan for contempt of court because he is a popular leader. After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the case being referred by the lawyer is similar to which is already pending before the larger bench. Then, the court dis­missed the petition declaring it as inadmissible.

