IHC directs Imran to join probe into terrorism charges

CJ says law will take its course if PTI chief doesn’t cooperate n Police asked to file report on Sept 15.

Imran Khan ‘defends’ remarks about COAS.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Chair­man Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to join po­lice investigation in the case registered against him on ter­rorism charges.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat Imti­az issued the directions while hearing the petition filed by the former prime minister praying the court to quash the FIR registered against him on terrorism charges.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that if Khan does not cooperate in the investigation then the law would take its own course. He added that the police officials are in uniform, which is sym­bol of state and the rule of law will establish, when you have faith on the state system.

The bench also directed the investigation officer to con­duct investigation fairly and apprise the bench on Septem­ber 15 as whether offence un­der ATA could be made out.

Earlier, the Advocate General (AG) Islamabad informed the bench that the IO is not being giv­en access to Imran Khan for investigation despite having served the notice which is hindering the legal process. Justice Athar re­marked that these are not some gentlemen standing before you, their uniforms are to be respected because they are symbols of the state. Then, Khan’s counsel informed the bench that three more offenses have been added to the FIR and that the case has been registered at the government’s behest under false pretens­es. At this juncture, Justice Athar remarked that we must have faith in the system of the state. Then, the court directed the po­lice not to submit challan against Imran and also asked the po­lice to submit its investigation report to the bench. He further directed the IO to inform the court if terrorism charges are ap­plicable or not on the next hearing.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate assured the bench of his client’s cooperation in this matter. Later, the bench deferred the hearing in this matter till September 15 for further proceedings. The former prime minister had moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him on the grounds that the speech dated 20.08.2022 as well as contents of FIR do not disclose commission of any scheduled offence falling under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and absolutely ‘no threats’ were extended rather the petitioner referred to availing legal actions & remedies which is the Constitutional right of the Pe­titioner. Imran stated that he is eager to prove his innocence in an absolutely false and frivolous case registered with malafide intention and with the sole aim of blackmailing the petitioner.

Defending his remarks about the senior military leadership, PTI chief Imran Khan has once again said that ‘thieves’ can­not be allowed to appoint the next army chief and stressed that merit should be the only rule for this high profile appointment. He said this while addressing a public rally here yesterday. He termed Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as ‘thieves’ and said that in any case, they cannot be allowed to pick the new army chief. He explained that his criticism of the army was “construc­tive and for its own improvement.