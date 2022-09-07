IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on Sept 9 in sedition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday set September 9 as the date of hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case.

The IHC registrar office issued the cause list. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing on the bail plea.

It merits a mention here that the IHC has issued a notice to the prosecutor, seeking an answer from him, on the request of Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill was not produced before the court of a judicial magistrate.

His attendance was marked through a video link.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar was to hear his case.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Khaqan Abbasi asks NAB ex-chairman to public his assets

Islamabad

Toshakhana reference: Imran Khan submits details of gifts before ECP

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 53 more dengue cases in 24 hours

National

PBF demanded competitive tariff rates for power looms to become functional

Islamabad

Pak-China collaboration to boost home appliance industry: Report

Islamabad

Section 144 violation: Court extends Imran Khan, other PTI leaders’ bail

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 263

National

Air Force Day being observed with national zeal

Islamabad

Islamabad couple ‘killed for honour’

National

Two ‘terrorists’ arrested by CTD Sukkur

1 of 10,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More