IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on Sept 9 in sedition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday set September 9 as the date of hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case.

The IHC registrar office issued the cause list. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing on the bail plea.

It merits a mention here that the IHC has issued a notice to the prosecutor, seeking an answer from him, on the request of Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill was not produced before the court of a judicial magistrate.

His attendance was marked through a video link.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar was to hear his case.