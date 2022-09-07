Imran Khan submits another reply to IHC, offers regrets but no apology

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted a new reply in the Islamabad High Court in a contempt case extending his regrets over his ‘inadvertent’ rant against a female judicial officer but there was no mention of any apology.

In his reply, the former premier expressed his remorse saying that he was sorry over his remarks against the female judicial officer. He confessed that his remarks were unintentional as he didn’t mean to hurt the sentiments of a female adjudicator.

“I feel sorry if a female judge is hurt,’ the PTI chief wrote.

The Islamabad High Court in its previous hearing on Aug 31 gave PTI Chairman Imran Khan another chance to submit a “well-considered” response in the contempt proceedings initiated against him for his controversial remarks about District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case.

In its written order, the IHC found Imran’s reply, submitted on Aug 30, to be “unsatisfactory” asking him to submit a second reply in seven days.

The IHC has summoned Imran and his lawyers on September 8 at 2:30pm.

Earlier in August, the IHC issued a show-cause notice to the PTI chairman over a contempt of court case after his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and asked him to appear personally before the bench on August 31.

During the previous hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that he was personally hurt by the written statement submitted by the former prime minister. “You must understand the seriousness of the matter and answer thoughtfully or else the court will proceed with the matter.”