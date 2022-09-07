Islamabad couple ‘killed for honour’

A newly married couple was allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed men in Dhok Kashmirian area in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, Islamabad, late on Tuesday night.

Police said the couple is suspected to have been “killed for honour”.

They said that murder victims Nisar and his wife belonged to Kohistan, and had recently married out of free will.

They said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after autopsy. The investigations into the matter are underway.

