Islamabad reports 53 more dengue cases in 24 hours

As many as 53 dengue cases were reported in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 373.

According to the statistics issued by District Health Office (DHO), almost 53 people have been infected with dengue virus in the federal capital during the past 24 hours. Out of 53 cases, 37 were reported from rural areas and 16 from urban areas.

During the past 24 hours, almost 15 patients were admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The statistics revealed that 373 dengue cases have been reported this season so far. The DHO stated that so far 240 infections were reported from rural areas and 133 from urban areas. Meanwhile, one person has succumbed to the virus in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad reported 22 dengue cases during the last 24 hours on September 4. Amid monsoon season, the cases of mosquito-borne disease have surged in the city.

According to the statistics shared by DHO, 22 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital from which 17 were reported in rural and 5 in urban areas.