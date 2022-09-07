Karachi Corps Commander visits Mazar-e -Quaid, martyrs’ graves

KARACHI -Karachi Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day. The Corps Commander Karachi offered Fatiha and laid wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The Corps Commander also visited the grave of Captain Taha Murtaza Hashmi (Shaheed) and offered Fatiha and laid a wreath. Later, the Corps Commander visited residence of Naik Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari Shaheed and offered Fatiha and met with family of Shaheed (martyr).