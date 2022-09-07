Khaqan Abbasi asks NAB ex-chairman to public his assets

Former premier and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

said while talking to media in Islamabad, “I have requested former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal many times to public his assets so that the people of Pakistan know his reality,” .

After the hearing of a case filed against him by the NAB, the former prime minister while speaking to journalists directed his criticism at the former NAB chairman for implicating politicians in false cases.

He said, “I have always said that cameras should be installed in the courts so that the people of Pakistan know what corruption the politicians have committed. In my case, there is no allegation; there is no witness; there is no solid word to say.”

He added, “But still, 12 people were implicated as accused in the case over the past four years. Their lives are at a standstill, but, the case witnesses no progress at every hearing in a week.”

He stated, “The NAB chairman has gone home, but the cases are still there. A man who could not properly handle the prosecution of cases, the reality of such cases is evident from this.”

He said, “Today, I request Justice (r) Javed Iqbal again to present himself for accountability and public his assets in and outside the country, including those in Australia, for the integrity of the post he has served at requires him to public his assets so that the people know the reality of a person who used to file cases against others.”