LHC acquits three death row convicts

LAHORE – A La­hore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted three death row convicts in­volved in a double murder case. The three convicts – Muhammad Hassan Shahzad, Nasrullah and Ameer Nawaz – had been hand­ed down death penalty by a ses­sions’ court. The convicts had been accused of killing their sis­ters – Nadia Hassan and Zamurd Bibi – over suspicion of having illicit relations. Sadar Police Jo­har Abad had registered the case against the convicts on May 25, 2017. The convicts had challenged the sessions court’s decision through an intra-court appeal in the LHC. A two-mem­ber bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the intra-court appeal of the convicts. The defence coun­sel argued before the court that the trial court failed to appreci­ate the facts and handed down the death sentence to his cli­ents despite clear differenc­es in the statements of the wit­nesses and medical reports. He submitted that the presence of the witnesses on the spot also did not prove. He pleaded with the court to set aside the death sentence and acquit his clients from murder charges.