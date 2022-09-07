Martyrs are real heroes of nation: Bilawal
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Captain among five Pakistan Army men in Miran Shah. He made a salute to martyred captain Abdul Wali and naib subaidar Nawaz.
The foreign minister also saluted halwadar Ghulam Ali, lance naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah, in a condolence message here. He said that the martyrs were real heroes of the nation. He further said that the nation was proud of its brave soldiers