Our Staff Reporter

Martyrs are real heroes of nation: Bilawal

KARACHI    –    Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday ex­pressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Captain among five Pakistan Army men in Mi­ran Shah. He made a salute to martyred captain Abdul Wali and naib subaidar Nawaz.

The foreign minister also saluted halwadar Ghu­lam Ali, lance naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah, in a condolence message here. He said that the mar­tyrs were real heroes of the nation. He further said that the nation was proud of its brave soldiers

More Stories
Islamabad

Sindh struggles to save cities as Manchhar Lake bursts its banks

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz stresses govts’ joint plan for flood-hit areas rehab

Islamabad

IHC directs Imran to join probe into terrorism charges

National

COAS spends ‘Defence & Martyrs’ Day with Balochistan flood victims

Lahore

Gen Bajwa’s role vibrant in serving Islam, democracy, defence: Elahi

Lahore

Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed across country

Islamabad

Govt-Opp confrontation touching new heights

Lahore

LHC acquits three death row convicts

National

Fazl urges political parties to avoid politics, focus on helping flood victims

Islamabad

NAB reopens BRT Peshawar inquiry, PAC told

1 of 10,128

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More