Martyrs are real heroes of nation: Bilawal

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday ex­pressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Captain among five Pakistan Army men in Mi­ran Shah. He made a salute to martyred captain Abdul Wali and naib subaidar Nawaz.

The foreign minister also saluted halwadar Ghu­lam Ali, lance naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah, in a condolence message here. He said that the mar­tyrs were real heroes of the nation. He further said that the nation was proud of its brave soldiers