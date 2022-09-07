News Desk

Maryam Nawaz moves LHC over return of passport

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the return of her passport.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the return of her passport. In the petition, the PML-N vice president noted that her passport was in judicial custody for past four years.

“Till now, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to submit challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case,” the petition stated, pointing out that the court granted bail to PML-N leader on merit.

She further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered complying with order on October 31, 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had submitted her passport to the court after it approved her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

