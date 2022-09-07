More UAE charity organisations to support flood-hit Pakistan

In United Arab Emirates, nine local humanitarian organisations have launched a joint initiative for assistance of flood affectees in Pakistan.

The initiative, titled “We Stand Together” was launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association.

Under the initiative, thousands of emergency relief kits will be packed and delivered to the flood affected people in Pakistan.

The relief kits will include food supplies such as flour, rice, lentils, oil and other non-perishable items. The hygiene kit will include essential items for women and children.

The community volunteering event will take place simultaneously across three locations in the UAE on Saturday.

The citizens, expatriates, families, children, and people from all walks of life have been encouraged to sign up for the volunteering initiative as soon as possible and gather at their preferred venue before the assembly of the relief kits gets underway.