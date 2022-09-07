NAB reopens BRT Peshawar inquiry, PAC told

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reopened Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) inquiry.

This was informed by the new­ly appointed NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan to the Public Accounts Com­mittee on Tuesday, which met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan.

Briefing the PAC, the NAB chair­man informed that inquiry has been started again on the Peshawar BRT project. BRT was a project initiated by the PTI government in Peshawar but it was completed with the delay of years due to multiple reasons and NAB was doing an inquiry into this project. The NAB chairman assured the committee that it is his respon­sibility to conduct BRT inquiry in a transparent manner and bring it to a final conclusion.

A committee member Sheikh Ru­hail Asghar questioned the NAB chief that why the inquiry against Monis Elahi, son of Punjab chief minister was closed and what are the reasons for its closure.

The NAB chairman replied that he did not have the information regard­ing this case at present but he would brief the committee after looking into details of it.