NEPRA all set to allow Discos to raise another tariff hike of Rs3.39 per unit

Islamabad – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is all set to allow power distribution companies (Discos) to raise another tariff hike of Rs3.39 per unit, on account of quarterly adjustments, from October 1.

The new increase in tariff will empower ex-WAPDA Discos to transfer an additional burden of Rs95.148 billion on the electricity consumers during second quarter (October to December) of current Fiscal Year 2022-23. Initially, XWDiscos had sought NEPRA approval for the transfer of Rs94 billion burden on the electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the fourth quarter (April to June) of 2021-22, but later it had upward revised the requested amount to Rs95.148 billion.The new hike in tariff will lead to another increase in consumers bills. The authority held a public hearing at NEPRA Headquarter regarding Fourth Quarter Adjustment of Discos for Financial Year 2021-22. The public hearing was presided over by Taseef H Farooqui, Chairman NEPRA.

The authority’s members Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present in the hearing. Discos had submitted a revised request for an increase of Rs3.39 per unit as part of the fourth quarter adjustment, NEPRA said. In its petition submitted to NEPRA, XWDiscos had demanded an increase on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and market operation fee, impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operation and maintenance charges for fourth quarter of FY 2021-22 (April to June 2022) including the impact of additional recovery on increment sales. XWDiscos had also demanded Rs54.663b on account of Capacity Charges, Rs14.163b on account of UOSC & MOF and Rs35b on account of T&D losses.