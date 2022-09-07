Agencies

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead: police

OTTAWA -One of two brothers who were the target of a massive manhunt after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree that left 10 dead and 18 wounded has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Federal police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Damien Sanderson’s “body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined” by authorities in the James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community, with “visible injuries.” His brother Myles Sanderson remains at large, she added. “He may have also sustained injuries, but this is not confirmed.” She said the public should remain vigilant as he may seek medical attention.

 

