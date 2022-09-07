Operation Dwarka-1965: A golden chapter in naval history
History is all about interpretation. It is always there to provide whatever is required to the reader or learner at that moment. It gives motivation, it boosts self-esteem and sense of pride, it defines historical phenomenon, as well as it provides a list of regrets and lessons learnt for the parties. All negative and positive aspects of history provide basis for states’ policies. There are events and decisions which could become permanent source of motivation and pride or even ignominy in the history of any nation.Yet the most difficult events of history to be analyzed are related with military… the wars or violent conflicts.Especially when wars between Pakistan and India are mentioned and studied academically, one can see difference of opinions and perspectives quite vividly.
Since Pakistan’s inception in 1947, there was visible discrepancy regarding the distribution of assets between Pakistan and India. Similar was the case with military share. It was quite discernible in Navy too. Pakistan Navy got a small share in form of 2 sloops, 4 fleet minesweepers, 4 harbour defence launches, 2 trawlers, 2 frigates (keeping in mind that those frigates were nowhere closer technologically to the modern frigates), and around 3600 personnel including 180 officers. Under the Western arrangements of SEATO and CENTO to contain Communism in 1950s, Pakistan got limited military assistance and purchase and supply of naval equipment was made possible too; yet limited. Nevertheless addition of a submarine (ex-US TENCH class) to Pakistan Naval Fleet in 1964 was a remarkable step which proved as major deterrent. This submarine was named as “Ghazi” which was only second in the Indian Ocean Region and soon became active for patrolling its waters.
As Pakistan and India have been locked into enmity since beginning; and India being larger and comparatively stronger on power matrix had already made security the primary concern for Pakistan. With such imbalance in power, Pakistan has been facing challenges and has performed rather better during tough times.The exemplary success of Operation Dwarka in the wake of 1965-Pakistan-India War was one such incident which became proud part of history of Pakistan.In the heat of war, Indian Navy was focusing mainly at West Pakistan which compelled Pakistan to ensure security of its maritime boundaries in the Arabian Sea as well as Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) for uninterrupted trade and commercial activities along with the inland water defence in the creek areas and estuaries of West and East Pakistan against potential Indian amphibious assaults. Essentially these were the tasks successfully being undertaken by Pakistan Navy with comparatively inferior logistics and naval technology than India. In those challenging days, Operation Dwarka emerged as symbol of perseverance and professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy despite all hurdles and naval power imbalance.
Dwarka is coastal city of Gujrat situated on north-western peninsula which has been quite significant for India, not only religiously and culturally but militarily too. There was the radar installation which was guiding Indian Air Force to launch attacks on important cities of Pakistan especially Karachi. The core objective of Operation Dwarka was multi-fold in effect as it was not only aimed at destruction of the radar but to provoke Indian warships stationed at erstwhile Bombay (now Mumbai) port to come to the Arabian Sea where Pakistani submarine “Ghazi” was prowling and waiting to engage those ships.
D MALIHA ZEBA KHAN
The writer is working as an Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations, NUML, Islamabad. Email: malihazkhan@gmail.com