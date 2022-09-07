Pakistan a charismatic country, says Qatari envoy

ISLAMABAD – Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani yesterday said that Pakistan was a charismatic country.

Speaking to a group of journalists here at the Qatri embassy, the envoy said that Pakistani top leadership remains in contact and both the brotherly countries support each other.

He said Qatar and Pakistan have historic relations and the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Doha further strengthened the ties.

The Ambassador said that ties between the two nations run very deep as there had been many mutual visits by the leadership of both countries, where common visions and goals about peace, security and stability in the world were shared and discussed.

“Pakistan has always supported Qatar’s efforts on the global stage including mediation efforts in Afghanistan as the two countries have a common vision for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” he added.

Qatar and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1973 and have seen the ties grow stronger and deeper over time. A significant step in strengthening the ties came when Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Pakistan in 1999 and it started a new era in relations between Doha and Islamabad.

“This was cemented further when Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Pakistan in 2015 for the first time. The Amir visited the country again in 2019, during which many agreements were signed to enhance the existing cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic, political, social, and defence sectors,” he reminded.

The Ambassador said Qatar had stood with Pakistan during the ongoing flood crises. “I wrote a letter to my government late at night when I heard about the flood devastation. We have been doing what we can to support Pakistan,” he remarked.

He said the Amir of Qatar issued directives to raise the number of Pakistani workers in Qatar and it was announced that 100,000 people would be recruited to work on infrastructure projects that are part of the preparations for hosting the 2022 World Cup and other projects.

“Thousands of skilled and unskilled Pakistani expatriates work in Qatar and have contributed to the outstanding development of Qatar over the years,” he added.

He mentioned that the Qatar Investment Authority planned to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.

He said the Qatari-Pakistani relations are currently going through their best stages, since the last visit of the Amir to Islamabad in 2019, which is viewed as the culmination of an exceptional and distinguished stage during the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Pakistan was an attractive investment destination, especially in banking, insurance, tourism, information and communication technology, oil and gas, energy, and agriculture.

He said there were many Qatari investments in Pakistan in important sectors such as agriculture, information, and communication technology and the financial sector, insurance, and real estate, along with others.

The envoy said Pakistan was the largest beneficiary of Qatar’s initiative to educate 10 million out-of-school children around the world, as Qatar supported the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to launch a programme to educate 1 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, under an agreement signed in 2018.

The Ambassador said Qatar was sad over the floods devastations in Pakistan and had been contributing to the rehabilitation efforts.