Pakistan polo team reaches Johannesburg to play Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

LAHORE – Pakistan’s national polo team has reached Johannesburg to play the Zone E World Cup playoffs against India.

Four-goaler Raja Sami Ullah-led national team that includes Hamza Mawaz Khan (four-goaler), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (three-goaler), Raja Taimur Nadeem (three-goaler), Raja Mikayel Sami (three-goaler) and Raja Jalal Arsalan (three-goaler) while Brig (R) Badar Zaman is the team manager.

The matches of the Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Cup Zone E will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Pakistan team will play against arch-rivals India. Pakistan will have horse trials at the East Rand Polo Club on September 7, while practice chukkers will be played on September 8. The national polo team will play its match against India at the Inanda Polo Club on September 9, while the second match will be played at the East Rand Polo Club on September 11.

Talking to media before the departure of national polo team, Captain Raja Samiullah said that Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) has worked very hard on the team. “On behalf of the entire team, I am grateful to PPA Chairman Lt. Gen. Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Secretary Lt. Col. Ayaz Ahmed, thanks to whose hard work, Pakistan polo team reached Johannesburg to play the match against India.”

Raja Sami said that two players, Raja Taimur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, will come from England to join the team at Johannesburg. “Hopefully, it will be a good match against India and the team will try to give its best against the neighbouring country and try to win the crucial match. We need prayers from the entire nation for our good show against India.”

The captain also said that two under-20 players Raja Mikayel and Raja Jalal Arsalan are also participating in the team and their presence is a very welcome sign for future of polo in Pakistan. “Apart from this, three reserves players Lt Col (R) Omar Minhas, Imran Shahid and Shehzad Ahmed will also accompany the team. We expect good polo matches and hopefully, Pakistan team will try to give its best during the mega polo event.”