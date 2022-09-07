News Desk

Pakistan reports 158 Covid cases in one day

Pakistan continues to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases as the country lodged 158 fresh infections during the past 24 hours.

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,303 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 158 samples came back positive. Meanwhile, the deadly virus claimed one more life during the same period.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.03 percent, moving down from 1.38pc, recorded a day earlier.

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 105 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,596.

