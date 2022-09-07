News Desk

Pakistan to seek more foreign aid in health sector

Pakistan has decided to approach global institutions for further assistance in plugging health sector shortcomings.

According to details, Pakistan has decided to approach UNICEF, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to seek assistance in the health sector.

According to the sources, the country will appeal the global institutions to supply medicines and medical equipment used during pregnancy and maternity.

The country will also seek medicines and vaccines for various diseases, including typhoid, malaria, diarrhea, and cholera, sources added.

Sources further claimed that the global organisations will be urged to provide water purification tablets, medical equipment and nutritional sachets. “The country will also request for supply of antibiotics and multivitamins,” they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the global organisations were supplying medicines and medical equipment to Pakistan.

Earlier in September, it was reported that Pakistan would reach out to global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others for monetary assistance to deal with devastating floods in the country.

According to sources privy to the matter, the global lenders would be conveyed a joint report of NDMA, finance and planning and development ministries over losses during the floods.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More UAE charity organisations to support flood-hit Pakistan

National

Rupee’s decline continues against US dollar despite IMF loan

National

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

National

Breach at Manchar Lake’s zero point submerges over 500 villages

Islamabad

PM orders steps to avert Swat-like destruction

Islamabad

PM to visit flood-hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 158 Covid cases in one day

Lahore

Modern education and research vital for progress: Prof Al-freed Zafar

Lahore

Dietary guidance being provided to protect citizens from viral infections:DG Food

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grills top cops as police fail to arrest girl killers

1 of 8,996

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More