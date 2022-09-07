Pakistan to seek more foreign aid in health sector

Pakistan has decided to approach global institutions for further assistance in plugging health sector shortcomings.

According to details, Pakistan has decided to approach UNICEF, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to seek assistance in the health sector.

According to the sources, the country will appeal the global institutions to supply medicines and medical equipment used during pregnancy and maternity.

The country will also seek medicines and vaccines for various diseases, including typhoid, malaria, diarrhea, and cholera, sources added.

Sources further claimed that the global organisations will be urged to provide water purification tablets, medical equipment and nutritional sachets. “The country will also request for supply of antibiotics and multivitamins,” they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the global organisations were supplying medicines and medical equipment to Pakistan.

Earlier in September, it was reported that Pakistan would reach out to global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others for monetary assistance to deal with devastating floods in the country.

According to sources privy to the matter, the global lenders would be conveyed a joint report of NDMA, finance and planning and development ministries over losses during the floods.