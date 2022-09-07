Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s Ariba, Ali to volunteer in FIFA World Cup in Qatar

LAHORE – Nineteen-year-old Ariba Faisal of Pakistan is among the 20,000 volunteers, who will serve to make the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a success, whose training has officially started. A large number of Pakistani volunteers, including 19-year-old Ariba Faisal are included in the volunteers, selected for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Most of the Pakistanis living in Qatar as well as volunteers from Pakistan have registered themselves with FIFA. Pakistanis, who have been selected out of 500,000, are now waiting to accept the role. Rana Kashif, an active FIFA volunteer in this regard, said that the Road to Qatar Supreme Committee of Legacy officially added Pakistani Ariba Faisal and Ali Shan as brand members and in the ceremony held last night, CEO of FIFA Qatar invited them, which is a great honor for Pakistan.

