Agencies

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

JENIN -A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to  carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said. “The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals,” the ministry said. Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29. The Israeli army said it entered Jenin overnight “in order to demolish the residence” of the perpetrator of a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April. Raad Hazem killed three Israelis in a shooting spree in Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt. His father Fathi Hazem and brother Hamam are both wanted by Israel. The Tel Aviv shooting was part of a wave of attacks on Israeli targets in which 19 people — mostly Israeli civilians inside Israel — were killed, mostly by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers also died. In response, Israel launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities. On Monday, armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said “around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented” in the operations.

