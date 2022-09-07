Past in Perspective

“When life gives you lemons, chunk it right back.”

Back in 1919, Grigg was working for a manufacturing company owned by Vess Jones where he invented and marketed his first soft drink, Whistle. It was orange flavored. The second drink he invented was with another company called Warner Jenkinson Company called Howdy which he took with him when he, once again, shifted companies and established his own. It was then that he decided to focus on lemon or lime flavored drinks since the market for orange flavor was saturated. This led to the creation of 7Up as we know it today.