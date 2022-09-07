News Desk

Pervez Butt, Hina Pervez meet Nawaz in London

LAHORE   –   Eminent Industrialist Per­vez Butt and his daughter PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt had a meeting with party leader Nawaz Sharif in London yesterday. Dur­ing the meeting, topics including Pakistan’s cur­rent political scenario and flood situation came un­der discussion. On this oc­casion, Senator Ishaq Dar was also present. Nawaz Sharif asserted that politi­cal activities could be run afterwards while flood affected people must be helped out at every cost. He said untiring efforts must be done to extend relief to needy masses throughout the country.

