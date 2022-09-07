Pervez Butt, Hina Pervez meet Nawaz in London
LAHORE – Eminent Industrialist Pervez Butt and his daughter PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt had a meeting with party leader Nawaz Sharif in London yesterday. During the meeting, topics including Pakistan’s current political scenario and flood situation came under discussion. On this occasion, Senator Ishaq Dar was also present. Nawaz Sharif asserted that political activities could be run afterwards while flood affected people must be helped out at every cost. He said untiring efforts must be done to extend relief to needy masses throughout the country.