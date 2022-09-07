PM Shehbaz stresses govts’ joint plan for flood-hit areas rehab
Shehbaz says it’s time for all not to indulge in politics but to serve masses n Shehbaz says need to recall spirit
of 1965 War while braving flood challenges n Pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis for defending homeland in 1965 War.
ISLAMABAD -Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized for devising a comprehensive strategy jointly chalked out by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration of infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.
Speaking on the flood situation in the country while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said that it was time for all not to indulge in politicking, but to serve the masses. The prime minister mentioned that the flood-hit areas faced numerous issues related to water drainage, infrastructure breakdown, and connectivity.
He said besides public departments, several private entities including chambers of commerce and industries had expressed their desire to contribute the relief and rehabilitation process.
PM Sharif said the government had increased the financial assistance for flood-affected people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion. He said the government had provided Rs 5 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for dispensation of compensation money in first phase, while additional Rs 3 billion would also be provided.
He mentioned that the floods had resulted in a gross loss of lives, infrastructure, livestock, and crops. The prime minister said work was in full swing in the flood-affected areas for relief and rehabilitation.
He said several friendly countries were sending relief goods to Pakistan in the wake of heavy damage incurred by recent flash floods. He thanked the cabinet members, ministries, public departments, and national media for highlighting the issue of floods at the international level and making their best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of flood victims.
The PM also said as nation marked the Defence Day, the similar spirit of sacrifice and resilience was required to cope with the current grave challenges in the wake of floods.
In his initial remarks during the cabinet meeting, he said as the country grappled with unprecedented floods and other challenges, there was a need to recall the spirit of 1965.
The prime minister termed unity as the greatest strength of the Pakistani nation to deal with the challenges effectively.
He said over 30 million people were facing the brunt of flash floods in the shape of loss of lives, infrastructure and crops.
He paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country.
Shehbaz said together, the Armed Forces and the people had thwarted the Indian machinations to undermine the national integrity.
In view of the heavy losses due to floods, he said, the government had decided to observe the Defence Day with simplicity