PM to visit flood-hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Wednesday).

According to sources, PM Shehbaz will visit Sago Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan which had been damaged by the flash floods. The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting DI Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the Prime Minister would be briefed by the Commissioner of DI Khan and National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the said bridge.