Staff Reporter

PMSA marks Defense Day by setting up camp for flood victims

KARACHI – The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) under its ongoing relief campaign established a special camp on Defense Day at PMSA Keti Bandar. According to a news release on Tuesday, the flood afflicted people of Sindh were provided relief goods including ration bags besides the medical assistance at the special camp . PMSA Director General and staff from PMSA headquarters visited the PMSA base at Keti Bandar.  The DG PMSA directed the staff to reach out to small villages around Keti Bandar and provide them relief goods. Medical staff and doctor of PMSA attended a number of patients at the medical camp and provided free of charge medicines to the villagers.  On the direction of DG PMSA, the campaign will continue in areas of Sindh till flood affected are rehabilitated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Ukraine war: North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, says US

International

Outcry as Chinese lockdown traps residents during earthquake

International

Ukraine nuclear plant’s last working reactor disconnected

International

Three main rivals face off in Sweden’s tight election race

International

UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over

International

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead: police

International

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

Karachi

Floods completely devastate Kharif crop in province, says CM Murad

Karachi

UAE ambassador takes aerial view of flood-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

UNHCR hands over thousands of tents to Sindh govt

1 of 2,057

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More