PTI forms committee to pursue common political objectives with JUI-P
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a five-member committee to jointly craft and implement multi-pronged strategy agreed with JUI-P to “pursue common political objectives.” The five-member body was notified by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar here on Tuesday. The committee, which would be led by former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as its Convener, comprises senior party leaders including Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Khan Suri and Dr Iftikhar Durrani. The body was constituted after prior discussions held between PTI and JUI-P led by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, which was authorised to devise a joint strategy to pursue common political objectives. The committee was tasked to take the message and philosophy of Chairman PTI Imran Khan to like-minded political groups to take them onboard in pursuit of common objectives