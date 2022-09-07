PTI members hesitant to defend Imran’s statement: Khawaja Asif

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said than even members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are reluctant to defend statements of their party chairman.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Asif said that it was a well-thought strategy of the PTI chief to first attack the institutions to make them controversial and then say that he was only talking about merit.

He said that Imran Khan was deliberately raising questions about the appointment of the next COAS.

The Defense Minister asked that was it on merit that Imran Khan sold gifts from Toshakhana.

On the occasion, Finance Minister asked that were Usman Buzdar and KP’s chief minister appointed on merit.

Miftah Ismail If Imran Khan was trying to get free from American slavery, why did he hire a lobbying firm in the United States.

He said the coalition government is struggling to revive economy, restore electricity and development projects which remained stalled during the last four years of Imran Khan’s rule.

