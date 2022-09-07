Quetta: Eight suspected drug peddlers killed in shootout

At least eight suspected drug peddlers were killed while two other sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with police at City Nala near Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Wednesday.

According to details, the police carried out operation at City Nala against the drug peddlers considering the increase in the number of the drug addicts.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the cops and the drug peddlers. As a result, eight suspects were shot dead while two other sustained injuries.

Moreover, the police also arrested 12 more suspects during the operation. The raiding team also demolished several temporary bases established at City Nala and recovered weapons and drugs from their possessions.

Earlier in March, it was reported that two peddlers managed to escape from a lockup of Kalri police station in Karachi.

Sources privy to the development said, two drug peddlers Ashraf and Dawood were rounded up from Lyari by the law enforcement agencies and were handed over to the Kalri police station for legal action.

However, the outlaws managed to flee the police lockup in the wee hours due to the alleged negligence of SHO Kalri Arshad.

