Residents of 7 union councils in Attock demand separate tehsil

Attock-The residents of seven union councils (Tarap, Dakhner, Malowali, Chhab, Jaba, Makhad and Maira Sharif) of Tehsil Jand and Pindigheb of the Attock district have demanded a separate Tehsil. These union councils mostly lack better roads, schools, hospitals, colleges and electricity and clean drinking water. In this context, a seminar was held in village Lakarmar organised by Muhammad Iqbal Khattak Niazgul Khel and attended by former Chairman UC Dakhner Khan Wazir Khattak, General Asif Khattak (Retd), former Chairman UC Malowali Malik Riaz u Din Awan, former Nazim UC Chhab Sqn Ldr Umer Khattak, Shaukat Khattak, Captain Faqeer Muhammad, General Asif Khattak (Retd), Engineer Aftab Nadir, Engr Malik Haroon Ramzan, Muhammad Yousaf Khattak, Major Lal Khan, Shamshad Khattak, Younis Khattak, Professor Mehmood Khattak, Former District Education Officer Malik Muzafar, Farid Khan Abdul Hakim Khattak, Education Fakhar Alam Khattak and a large number of people from the area were present. The seminar was unique as the representatives of all major political parties were present. The speakers were of the opinion that people were migrating from these union councils because of non-availability of basic facilities.

Attock police bust bike-lifting gang

Police have arrested a bike-lifting “Vicky Gang” from the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. The three-member gang includes two real brothers also. Police have recovered 14 stolen bikes from their possession which the gang had stolen from different areas of Fatehjang. Those arrested include Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Yaseen both r/o Jabbi Kisran and Muhammad Waqas Vicky gang leader r/o village Tragar. Gang leader Vicky was also wanted by the police in drug peddling cases. All have been sent behind the bars.