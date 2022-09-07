Political instability, crippling economy and confused social set-up are erecting profusion of obstacles for the destitute plebs of Pakistan. The country is facing crucial problems at this time like political instability and social morass conditions. These exquisite degree of issues are counteracting the development of Pakistan in all three orders: socially, politically and economically.

Along with this, rising inflation has been the biggest problem of the country at this time as situations are getting harder and more problematic day by day and the needy people are bearing the brunt of inflation. There is no denying the fact that this rising problem is also breeding poignant problems for the country like enhancement in criminal acts like kidnapping, murders, and injustice. People get involved in illegal actions to satiate their empty bellies and, therefore, create morass conditions in society. There is a need for drastic and primordial steps to counter these emerging problems.

The incumbent government must not be reticent at this juncture. It should, along with the provincial government, adjudicate a unanimous decision and formulate pragmatic strategies to abate and hamstring the strength of rapidly soaring inflation. The masters of this country need to render some relief to the downtrodden section of the society who are facing the acute menace of unprecedented inflation.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.