Rupee sheds Rs1.56 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan rupee on Tuesday depreciated by Rs1.56 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs221.42; against the previous day’s closing of Rs219.86. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs231 and Rs233.5, respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs3.04 and closed at Rs220.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs217.86. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs4.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs256.52 as compared to its last closing of Rs252.23. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisa each to close at Rs60.28 and Rs58.92, respectively.