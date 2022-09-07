Rupee’s decline continues against US dollar despite IMF loan

The US dollar on Wednesday continued its upward trajectory against rupee despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar rose by Rs1.08 in the interbank against the rupee and traded at Rs222.50 while the banks are selling it at Rs222.95.

In open market, the US dollar traded between Rs232 and Rs234.

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value for the third consecutive session, falling by Rs1.56 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs221.42 per dollar, having depreciated 0.70 per cent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More UAE charity organisations to support flood-hit Pakistan

Editors Pick

Pakistan to seek more foreign aid in health sector

National

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

National

Breach at Manchar Lake’s zero point submerges over 500 villages

Islamabad

PM orders steps to avert Swat-like destruction

Islamabad

PM to visit flood-hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 158 Covid cases in one day

Lahore

Modern education and research vital for progress: Prof Al-freed Zafar

Lahore

Dietary guidance being provided to protect citizens from viral infections:DG Food

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grills top cops as police fail to arrest girl killers

1 of 8,996

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More