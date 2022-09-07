Sana condemns Imran Khan for anti-army remarks

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tues­day said that the state institutions were not slaves to work on the mere wishes of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The interior minister lashed out at Khan for his controversial remarks about the Pakistan Army and its leadership and said, “Every patriot Paki­stani takes pride over the sacrifices rendered by our martyrs for the sake of the country.” Anyone who taunts those who have made sacrifices is not only an enemy of Pakistan Army and its martyrs but also of the country as well, said the interior minister in his tweet and in a press statement, is­sued by the Ministry of Interior. Imran Khan Niazi is making the Constitution, the dignity of Pakistan Army, and the glory of martyrs a victim of its ego and politics of destruction, he added.