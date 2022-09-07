Imran Mukhtar

Sana condemns Imran Khan for anti-army remarks

ISLAMABAD    –   Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tues­day said that the state institutions were not slaves to work on the mere wishes of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The interior minister lashed out at Khan for his controversial remarks about the Pakistan Army and its leadership and said, “Every patriot Paki­stani takes pride over the sacrifices rendered by our martyrs for the sake of the country.” Anyone who taunts those who have made sacrifices is not only an enemy of Pakistan Army and its martyrs but also of the country as well, said the interior minister in his tweet and in a press statement, is­sued by the Ministry of Interior. Imran Khan Niazi is making the Constitution, the dignity of Pakistan Army, and the glory of martyrs a victim of its ego and politics of destruction, he added.

More Stories
Islamabad

Sindh struggles to save cities as Manchhar Lake bursts its banks

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz stresses govts’ joint plan for flood-hit areas rehab

Islamabad

IHC directs Imran to join probe into terrorism charges

National

COAS spends ‘Defence & Martyrs’ Day with Balochistan flood victims

Lahore

Gen Bajwa’s role vibrant in serving Islam, democracy, defence: Elahi

Lahore

Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed across country

Islamabad

Govt-Opp confrontation touching new heights

Lahore

LHC acquits three death row convicts

National

Fazl urges political parties to avoid politics, focus on helping flood victims

Karachi

Martyrs are real heroes of nation: Bilawal

1 of 11,596

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More