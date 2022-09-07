Agencies

SCCI conducts session on Anger Management

SIALKOT – The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a course on ‘Anger Management’ under the SCCI’s Business Executive Programme.
The session was chaired by Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi. Member Pakistan Incubation Network Sohaib Saleem briefed the audience on Anger Management, causes, effects on human health and its problems.
He also briefed the participants regarding techniques to overcome anger problems. SVP SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Aslam Dar awarded certificates among participants of the programme.

