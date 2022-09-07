Section 144 violation: Court extends Imran Khan, other PTI leaders’ bail

A local court has extended the bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other accused till Sept 27 in a case pertaining to violation of Section 144.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday heard the applications of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders including Sh Rashid, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Saifullah Niazi and others. The judge accepted their petitions and granted them bail till Sept 27.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan told the court that Senator Saifullah was not even present in Islamabad at the time of registration of case rather he was presiding over a meeting.

Hearing this, the judge asked the investigation officer to quash case against those who did not participate in the PTI rally.

The Islamabad police registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of the PTI for violation of Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) in the federal capital on August 20 — the day the party held a rally to stage a protest against alleged torture and arrest of Shahbaz Gill.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Major Ghulam Sarwar were the other PTI leaders nominated in the FIR.