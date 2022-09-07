Our Staff Reporter

Shah Latif’s Urs to be celebrated with simplicity

HYDERABAD – The 279th annual Urs of Sindh’s great Sufi poet Hazrat Shah Abdul-Latif Bhittai will be observed with simplicity from September 12 to14 (Safar 14 to 16) at Bhitt Shah, District Matiari.
In connection with Urs celebrations, a meeting chaired by Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon was held at the camp office here on Tuesday. Secretary Culture Saeed Ghani Sahito, Director General Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid, Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgri and other officers were present. The meeting also decided to celebrate the Urs in a simple manner while all entertainment programs will not be arranged due to the destruction caused by the rains and floods this year. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that heavy losses caused in the whole province due to rain and floods, therefore the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai will be celebrated simply this year.

He said that on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Urs, a literary conference will be held on the topic of “From Pain to Hope” in which papers will be presented. In the meeting, DG Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari briefed about the Urs arrangements, while DC Adnan Rashid gave a briefing about the cleanliness arrangements at Dargah.

More Stories
International

Ukraine war: North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, says US

International

Outcry as Chinese lockdown traps residents during earthquake

International

Ukraine nuclear plant’s last working reactor disconnected

International

Three main rivals face off in Sweden’s tight election race

International

UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over

International

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead: police

International

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

Karachi

Floods completely devastate Kharif crop in province, says CM Murad

Karachi

UAE ambassador takes aerial view of flood-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

UNHCR hands over thousands of tents to Sindh govt

1 of 2,057

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More