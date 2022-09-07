Our Staff Reporter

Three of a family found stabbed to death

LAHORE   –   Three members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Mughalpura on Tuesday. According to police, the accused, Shan, stabbed to death his uncle Saqib Ali, 40, aunt Marriyum Bibi and cousin Abdullah, and fled. SP Awais Shafiq with officials reached the spot and started investigation after collecting evidenc­es from the crime scene. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

