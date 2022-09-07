Two sisters killed in road accident

SARGODHA – Two sisters were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle on Jhang-Sargodha road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Bakhaan Bibi (56) and Sabaan Bibi (51), residents of Wadhi Noon, area were returning home along with their brother Saeed Khan on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven bus hit their two-wheeler near 92-Morh area in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian.

Both the sisters received se­rious head injuries and died on the spot while their brother also sustained serious injuries. Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for neces­sary legal formalities. Police have registered a case against the bus driver and started in­vestigation.

YOUTH BODY RECOVERED

A body of a boy was recovered from a closed room in ‘Mian key Mood’ village in Phool Nagar po­lice limits on Tuesday. Police said that some locals informed the po­lice after they felt a foul smell from the closed room. The team reached the spot and recovered the body of boy. The victim was shifted to THQ hospital for postmortem which was later identified as Usama (19), resident of Phool Nagar. Further investigation was underway.

MAN FOUND DEAD

The body of a 40-year-old drug addict was recovered from Sa­mundri Road near Faisalabad on Tuesday. Rescue-1122 said that a passer-by spotted the vic­tim lying unconscious on a road near Mandi Morrh, Samundri Road and informed them. A res­cue team reached the spot and moved the body to police station D-Type Colony.