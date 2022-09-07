UAE ambassador takes aerial view of flood-hit areas of Sindh

NAWABSHAH – Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah along with the United Arab Emirates ambassador and other officers took an aerial view of different districts, including Nawabshah to evaluate losses occurred due to rain and flood. Later, talking to media persons at Nawabshah airport, the provincial minister said that due to record monsoon rains in the country, particularly Sindh, it had witnessed huge losses. However, the Sindh government was taking efforts on an emergency basis to lessen the effect of devastation, he added.

The Sindh government, with the help of federal government and friendly counties, was making efforts to rehabilitate rain and flood-hit people, he said. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra(UAE) had provided relief goods and sent a high level delegation to ascertain losses occurred due to rain and flood, he apprised. Nasir said that the UAE had sent a delegation to Pakistan which would visit the rain-affected areas and submit a report. The minister expressed gratitude to the UAE which was the first country to extend relief assistance to Pakistan.

UAE Ambassador Hamad alzabi, General Bakhet Alrometi and Secretary General of the UAE Red Crescent Hanooda Aljanebi said that the UAE government and people stood with Pakistanis in this difficult time They said that the purpose of visiting Pakistan was to ascertain losses in flood-hit areas and provide relief to the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwer, SSP Captain (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi and other officers were also present. Earlier the deputy commissioner apprised the provincial minister and the UAE ambassador about the damages caused by rains and floods.