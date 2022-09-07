Agencies

Ukraine nuclear plant’s last working reactor disconnected

KYIV – Ukraine’s embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s last working reactor has been switched off from the grid, the Ukrainian power plants operator said on Monday.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest atomic facility, has been shelled in recent weeks, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks, raising concerns of a possible incident. “Power unit (reactor) No. 6 was unloaded and disconnected from the grid” because of a fire that was “triggered because of shelling”, state-run company Energoatom said in a statement on Monday. “The world is once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster.

