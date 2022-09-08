Our Staff Reporter

103 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE    –    About 103 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednes­day while no loss of life was recorded. According to the health department, a total of 1,719 cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus and 431 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 31 cases in Rawalpindi, 37 in Lahore, 10 in Gujranwala, six in Multan, three each in Jhelum, Sheikhupura, two each in Sialkot and Mianwali, one each in Faisalabad, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and one case was reported in Chineot.

