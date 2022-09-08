Our Staff Reporter

3 bills denied Governor’s assent passed again with majority vote

PA SITTING ADJOURNED FOR 4 DAYS

LAHORE   –    The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed three bills again returned to it by the Punjab governor without giving his assent.

In the last session, the Assembly had passed Punjab Commis­sion on Status of Women Bill 2022 Lahore, Central Business District Development Authority Amendment Bill 2022 and Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill 2022. They were sent to Punjab governor Punjab for approval. However, Governor Punjab sent back the bills without approving them. In Wednesday’s sitting, all the bills were presented again and passed by the House with a majority vote. Earli­er, the Assembly sitting resumed after a break of six days under the chairmanship of Speaker Mu­hammad Sabtain Khan. During the question hour, questions related to the department of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries were asked and answered by Provincial Minister Ali Abbas Raza. The House also passed a resolution condemning the arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. It was moved by the PTI MPA Malik Ahmed Khan. The resolution accused the federal government of subjecting Haleem Adil to oppres­sion of the worst type but hoped that the night of cruelty was about to end. Later, Member of As­sembly Umar Farooq presented a resolution in the House against cancellation of the license of Bol network. The resolution said, “This House of the Punjab Assembly strongly condemns the cancella­tion of the license of Bol Network by Pemra. The House believes that behind the closure of Bol News, there is a plan to kill thousands of journalists which will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. This house demands the federal government and PEMRA to immediately withdraw the order of closure of Bol News”. After completion of the agenda, Speaker Mohammad Sabtain Khan adjourned the sitting to 3 pm on Monday, September 12.

