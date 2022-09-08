68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

LAHORE – At least 68 persons were ar­rested and 639 cases were registered against 639 others over violation of the dengue standard op­erating procedures (SOPs) in Punjab during the last three days. The action against violators was intensified across the province on the directions of the Punjab chief secretary. The officials submit­ted a report at a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretar­iat, here on Wednesday. According to the report, the authorities arrested 20 people in Lahore, 35 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Bhakkar, one in Toba Tek Singh and two in Okara. The chief secretary told the meeting that dengue cases might increase if the SOPs were not followed. He said that timely resolution of dengue related complaints should be ensured and all departments and field offi­cers should implement the guidelines, issued for dengue control. He directed the officers con­cerned to speed up indoor and outdoor surveil­lance activities. The chief secretary also issued instructions to follow precautionary measures during fumigation for exterminating mosqui­toes. The secretary primary health gave a de­tailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 2,574 beds had been allocated for patients in dengue wards of government hospitals, where 310 den­gue patients were under treatment at present. He said that 1,623 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths were reported in the province so far this year. As many as 731 cases surfaced in La­hore, 621 in Rawalpindi, 119 in Gujranwala, and 37 in Faisalabad, he added