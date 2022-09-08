7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion
QUETTA – At least seven people including a policeman received injuries in a hand grenade explosion at Khudaidad Chowk late Tuesday night.
According to a police spokesman, unknown persons hurled a hand grenade near a bakers shop on Mecongy Road and fled. As a result of the explosion, seven people including a policeman, a woman and a four year-old girl among them sustained injuries.
The injured were moved Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta for medical aid where the condition of the injured is stated to be out of danger. A case was registered against the unknown person.