Our Staff Reporter

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

QUETTA    –   At least seven people including a policeman re­ceived injuries in a hand grenade explosion at Khudaidad Chowk late Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesman, unknown persons hurled a hand grenade near a bakers shop on Mecongy Road and fled. As a result of the explosion, seven people including a policeman, a woman and a four year-old girl among them sus­tained injuries.

The injured were moved Provincial Sande­man Hospital Quetta for medical aid where the condition of the injured is stated to be out of danger. A case was registered against the un­known person.

