Addl IGP South for early completion of gang rape cases investigation

MULTAN – Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officials con­cerned to complete the investi­gation process of gang rape cases quickly and arrest the accused involved in the cases.

The additional IGP South or­dered DPOs to investigate the rape cases of minor girls them­selves and submit a report with­in a week after completing the investigation process.

The SPs were asked to get the results of pending DNAs as early as possible and complete chal­lans while DPOs to review minor rape cases and complete the in­vestigation process.

He further ordered to com­plete the investigation of cases on merit by using professional skills and modern technology.

Mr Ehsan said that investiga­tion process in rape cases would be regularly monitored and neg­ligence would not be tolerated in this regard. He further said to resolve cases of extortion and kidnapping for ransom quickly and took stern action against the involved gangs by formulating a regular strategy to counter kid­napping for ransom. Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed the district heads to submit a progress report on cases of kidnapping for ransom and extortion on daily basis.

COUNTERS SET UP BY EXCISE DEPT TO FACILITATE TAXPAYERS

Excise, Taxation and Narcot­ics Department has established counters to facilitate taxpayers for online payment of the taxes.

Director Excise, Abdullah Khan Jalbani, while talking to media said that the taxpayers across the province were being given tax and duty discounts of up to 10 and 15 percent respec­tively on full payment of prop­erty tax and token tax through E-pay till September 30.