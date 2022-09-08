All federal units should speed up relief activities amid floods: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged that all the federal units and civil administration should speed up relief activities in the flood situation.

The meeting of the National Flood Response Coordination Center was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Ahsan Iqbal, during which he went on to say that the federal and all provinces are working to restore the lives of the flood-stricken people to normal.

In the meeting, the recent flood situation, railway infrastructure, and rehabilitation were reviewed. According to officials, the Finance Minister and the Minister of State have informed about the interim estimate of the loss.

Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) gave a briefing on diseases and the supply of clean drinking water in the affected areas.