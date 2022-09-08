Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge
Files reply to court notice in contempt case.
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday submitted his supplementary reply in response to a show-cause notice issued to him for threatening an additional sessions judge of Islamabad and avoided direct apology by expressing his “deep regrets over his unintentional utterances” during the course of his speech at a rally in Islamabad.
The PTI chairman submitted his reply in the matter wherein a five-member larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri will conduct hearing of the contempt case against Imran today.
Khan submitted in his response that with utmost respect he cannot even imagine undertaking or advising the undertaking of a contumacious and intentional malicious campaign against judiciary or to interfere or obstruct the course of justice in any manner whatsoever. He maintained, “In view of the foregoing submissions, it is most respectfully submitted that this court may be pleased to accept the explanation given by him and in interest of justice be pleased to discharge the show-cause notice issued to the respondent.”
He stated that at the very outset, he deeply appreciates and gratefully acknowledges the indulgence shown by this court in providing him an opportunity to reflect upon the whole issue and its significance in the scheme of our Constitution and its effect on judicial, political and social norms and to submit a supplementary reply.
He added, “The respondent highly appreciates and values the observations made by this Court regarding the standard and level of conduct of a political leader who sways the course of public opinion in order to enhance respect for the institutions. The respondent was deeply moved by those observations which were meant to promote social and political good and the Respondent assures this Court that the Respondent would always stand for such common causes. Indeed the observations made have given a great opportunity to reflect on the important aspects of the matter that have a great bearing upon the rule of law and fair dispensation of justice in Pakistan.”
“The respondent humbly assures this Court that he has a profound regard and respect for this Court and its subordinate Courts and judges, who are dispensing justice to the common man in the severe difficult times,” said Imran.
The Chairman PTI further said that he takes this opportunity to express his deep regrets over his unintentional utterances during the course of his speech at a rally which was taken out in response to shocking news of physical torture of Shahbaz Gill. It is stated with respect that those utterances were unintentional and not meant to be directed towards the lady judge for whom he has a lot of respect.
“The respondent never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted. The respondent neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so. The respondent has respect for the judiciary including the subordinate judiciary and he believes that judges of the subordinate/ district judiciary should be strong and independent in order to dispense justice to the common man,” maintained Khan. Khan also assured the Court that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her and those utterances were never meant to interfere with or in any way influence the course of administration of justice. He submitted that he believes that Courts all over Pakistan are adhering to the rule of law and the Constitution and he firmly believes that a strong and truly democratic Pakistan has to be based on strict adherence to the Constitution.
Khan also mentioned judgments and observations made it the contempt of court cases against Firdous Ashiq Awan, Talal Chaudhary and Danyal Aziz and adopted the stance that unlike the repeated attacks on the judiciary in those cases, it is submitted that in the present case on the contrary, he did not adamantly stick to those words uttered during the course of his speech but sincerely tried to explain and even offered to take them back.
He mentioned that the purpose of the contempt law is not to punish anyone but to uphold the majesty of law and he believes in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. He submitted that the Courts have always recognized and followed the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint and he beseeches that the said Islamic principles forgiveness would also be followed in this case.