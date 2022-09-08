Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

Files reply to court notice in contempt case.

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday sub­mitted his supplemen­tary reply in response to a show-cause notice is­sued to him for threat­ening an additional ses­sions judge of Islamabad and avoided direct apol­ogy by expressing his “deep regrets over his unintentional utteranc­es” during the course of his speech at a rally in Is­lamabad.

The PTI chairman submitted his reply in the matter where­in a five-member larger bench of the IHC head­ed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri will conduct hearing of the contempt case against Imran today.

Khan submitted in his response that with utmost respect he cannot even imagine undertaking or advising the un­dertaking of a contumacious and inten­tional malicious campaign against ju­diciary or to interfere or obstruct the course of justice in any manner whatso­ever. He maintained, “In view of the fore­going submissions, it is most respect­fully submitted that this court may be pleased to accept the explanation giv­en by him and in interest of justice be pleased to discharge the show-cause no­tice issued to the respondent.”

He stated that at the very outset, he deeply appreciates and gratefully ac­knowledges the indulgence shown by this court in providing him an opportu­nity to reflect upon the whole issue and its significance in the scheme of our Con­stitution and its effect on judicial, politi­cal and social norms and to submit a sup­plementary reply.

He added, “The respondent highly ap­preciates and values the observations made by this Court regarding the standard and level of conduct of a political leader who sways the course of public opinion in order to enhance respect for the institu­tions. The respondent was deeply moved by those observations which were meant to promote social and political good and the Respondent assures this Court that the Respondent would always stand for such common causes. Indeed the obser­vations made have given a great opportu­nity to reflect on the important aspects of the matter that have a great bearing upon the rule of law and fair dispensation of justice in Pakistan.”

“The respondent humbly assures this Court that he has a profound regard and respect for this Court and its subordinate Courts and judges, who are dispensing justice to the common man in the severe difficult times,” said Imran.

The Chairman PTI further said that he takes this opportunity to express his deep regrets over his unintention­al utterances during the course of his speech at a rally which was taken out in response to shocking news of physical torture of Shahbaz Gill. It is stated with respect that those utterances were un­intentional and not meant to be directed towards the lady judge for whom he has a lot of respect.

“The respondent never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted. The respon­dent neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so. The respondent has respect for the judiciary including the subordinate judiciary and he believes that judges of the subordinate/ district judiciary should be strong and in­dependent in order to dispense justice to the common man,” maintained Khan. Khan also assured the Court that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her and those utterances were nev­er meant to interfere with or in any way influence the course of administration of justice. He submitted that he believes that Courts all over Pakistan are adhering to the rule of law and the Constitution and he firmly believes that a strong and tru­ly democratic Pakistan has to be based on strict adherence to the Constitution.

Khan also mentioned judgments and observations made it the contempt of court cases against Firdous Ashiq Awan, Talal Chaudhary and Danyal Aziz and ad­opted the stance that unlike the repeated attacks on the judiciary in those cases, it is submitted that in the present case on the contrary, he did not adamantly stick to those words uttered during the course of his speech but sincerely tried to ex­plain and even offered to take them back.

He mentioned that the purpose of the contempt law is not to punish anyone but to uphold the majesty of law and he be­lieves in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. He submitted that the Courts have always recognized and fol­lowed the Islamic principles of forgive­ness and restraint and he beseeches that the said Islamic principles forgiveness would also be followed in this case.